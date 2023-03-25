NexTier Oilfield Solutions (NYSE:NEX) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Strong-Buy

NexTier Oilfield Solutions (NYSE:NEX – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on NEX. Susquehanna reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $12.00 to $12.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions in a research note on Friday, December 9th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $13.59.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions Stock Performance

NYSE NEX opened at $7.30 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of 5.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 2.10. NexTier Oilfield Solutions has a 1-year low of $6.66 and a 1-year high of $12.50. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

NexTier Oilfield Solutions ( NYSE:NEX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $870.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $871.20 million. NexTier Oilfield Solutions had a net margin of 9.71% and a return on equity of 53.82%. On average, research analysts predict that NexTier Oilfield Solutions will post 2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Elm Ridge Management LLC grew its holdings in NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Elm Ridge Management LLC now owns 327,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,425,000 after acquiring an additional 992 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 17,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 1,070 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 42.9% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 1,221 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 15.9% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 9,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 1,301 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its holdings in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 25,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 1,831 shares in the last quarter. 76.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About NexTier Oilfield Solutions

NexTier Oilfield Solutions, Incis an oilfield service company. It offers completion solutions, hydraulic fracturing, wire line, pump down, coiled tubing, cementing, rig services, special services, and fluids management services. The company operates through the following segments: Completion Services, Well Construction and Intervention Services, and Well Support Services.

