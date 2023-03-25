NextNav Inc. (NASDAQ:NN) to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of ($0.16) Per Share, Oppenheimer Forecasts

NextNav Inc. (NASDAQ:NN – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Oppenheimer issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for NextNav in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 22nd. Oppenheimer analyst T. Horan forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.16) per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for NextNav’s current full-year earnings is ($0.79) per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for NextNav’s Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.18) EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.18) EPS.
Shares of NASDAQ NN opened at $1.72 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $182.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.12 and a beta of 1.88. NextNav has a 12 month low of $1.59 and a 12 month high of $8.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.93.
In other NextNav news, SVP David L. Knutson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.04, for a total value of $30,400.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 582,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,770,666.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 19,776 shares of company stock worth $56,806. Insiders own 15.70% of the company’s stock.
NextNav Inc provides next generation global positioning system (GPS) and 3D geolocation services. The company delivers next generation positioning, navigation, and timing solutions through its network-based Pinnacle and TerraPoiNT solutions. Its Pinnacle 3D geolocation service is commercially available in approximately 4,400 cities and towns in the United States; and its TerraPoiNT terrestrial-based encrypted network has deployments in 51 total markets nationally.
