NextNav Inc. (NASDAQ:NN) to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of ($0.16) Per Share, Oppenheimer Forecasts

NextNav Inc. (NASDAQ:NN – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Oppenheimer issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for NextNav in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 22nd. Oppenheimer analyst T. Horan forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.16) per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for NextNav’s current full-year earnings is ($0.79) per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for NextNav’s Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.18) EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.18) EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ NN opened at $1.72 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $182.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.12 and a beta of 1.88. NextNav has a 12 month low of $1.59 and a 12 month high of $8.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.93.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. B. Riley Financial Inc. grew its stake in NextNav by 37.5% in the 4th quarter. B. Riley Financial Inc. now owns 3,086,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,044,000 after purchasing an additional 842,546 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in NextNav by 31.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,979,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,016,000 after purchasing an additional 704,945 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of NextNav by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 969,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,262,000 after acquiring an additional 27,731 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of NextNav by 57.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 946,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,547,000 after acquiring an additional 344,245 shares during the period. Finally, Plustick Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NextNav during the 3rd quarter worth $2,359,000. 60.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other NextNav news, SVP David L. Knutson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.04, for a total value of $30,400.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 582,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,770,666.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 19,776 shares of company stock worth $56,806. Insiders own 15.70% of the company’s stock.

About NextNav

NextNav Inc provides next generation global positioning system (GPS) and 3D geolocation services. The company delivers next generation positioning, navigation, and timing solutions through its network-based Pinnacle and TerraPoiNT solutions. Its Pinnacle 3D geolocation service is commercially available in approximately 4,400 cities and towns in the United States; and its TerraPoiNT terrestrial-based encrypted network has deployments in 51 total markets nationally.

