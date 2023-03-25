NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Shares Sold by Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lessened its holdings in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 9.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,153 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 435 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $486,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its stake in shares of NIKE by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 4,538 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $531,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. WA Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of NIKE by 2.3% in the third quarter. WA Asset Management LLC now owns 4,349 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $361,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of NIKE by 5.0% in the second quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,142 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. KWB Wealth lifted its stake in shares of NIKE by 3.0% in the third quarter. KWB Wealth now owns 3,594 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $299,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of NIKE by 2.7% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,020 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $334,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.20% of the company’s stock.

NIKE Stock Performance

Shares of NKE stock opened at $120.71 on Friday. NIKE, Inc. has a 12-month low of $82.22 and a 12-month high of $139.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $187.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $123.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $110.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 1.78.

NIKE Dividend Announcement

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 21st. The footwear maker reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.24. NIKE had a return on equity of 35.44% and a net margin of 10.82%. The business had revenue of $12.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.87 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, March 6th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 3rd. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.19%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NKE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on NIKE from $134.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. OTR Global upgraded NIKE from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Guggenheim upped their price objective on NIKE from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup upped their price objective on NIKE from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on NIKE from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NIKE currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.07.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Peter B. Henry purchased 557 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $125.45 per share, with a total value of $69,875.65. Following the purchase, the director now owns 4,062 shares in the company, valued at approximately $509,577.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other NIKE news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.00, for a total transaction of $620,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,466,412. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Peter B. Henry purchased 557 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $125.45 per share, with a total value of $69,875.65. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 4,062 shares in the company, valued at approximately $509,577.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

About NIKE

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, Middle East & Africa, Greater China, Asia Pacific & Latin America, Global Brand Divisions, Converse, and Corporate.

