Northside Capital Management LLC Buys 5,253 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Northside Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 100.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,492 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,253 shares during the period. Northside Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $881,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fiduciary Planning LLC increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Fiduciary Planning LLC now owns 349 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,138,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the period. HBC Financial Services PLLC increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 616 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,717,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the period. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 151 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $492,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the period. Alterna Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Alterna Wealth Management Inc. now owns 289 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $942,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the period. Finally, Archetype Wealth Partners increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Archetype Wealth Partners now owns 169 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $552,000 after buying an additional 6 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.64% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Barclays increased their target price on Amazon.com from $130.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on Amazon.com from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Amazon.com from $119.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on Amazon.com from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and forty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $144.72.

Amazon.com Stock Down 0.6 %

AMZN opened at $98.13 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $97.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $100.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.94. The company has a market cap of $1.01 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -366.14, a PEG ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 1.25. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $81.43 and a one year high of $170.83.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The e-commerce giant reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $149.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $145.72 billion. Amazon.com had a positive return on equity of 5.33% and a negative net margin of 0.53%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.39 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 2,299 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.34, for a total transaction of $230,681.66. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 138,320 shares in the company, valued at $13,879,028.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 23,874 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.15, for a total transaction of $2,367,107.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,964,506 shares in the company, valued at $194,780,769.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 2,299 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.34, for a total value of $230,681.66. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 138,320 shares in the company, valued at $13,879,028.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 73,693 shares of company stock worth $7,225,308 over the last three months. 12.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment is involved in the retail sales of consumer products including from sellers and subscriptions through North America-focused online and physical stores.

Featured Articles

