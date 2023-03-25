Nuways Analysts Give ZEAL Network (ETR:TIM) a €46.00 Price Target

Nuways set a €46.00 ($49.46) price target on ZEAL Network (ETR:TIM – Get Rating) in a report published on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

TIM has been the topic of several other research reports. Nuways set a €49.00 ($52.69) price target on shares of ZEAL Network in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Berenberg Bank set a €50.00 ($53.76) target price on ZEAL Network in a report on Monday, December 5th. Nuways set a €49.00 ($52.69) target price on ZEAL Network in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Warburg Research set a €42.00 ($45.16) price target on ZEAL Network in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €39.00 ($41.94) price objective on ZEAL Network in a report on Monday, February 27th.

ZEAL Network Stock Performance

Shares of TIM opened at €20.00 ($21.51) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 3.63 and a quick ratio of 3.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average is €20.00 and its 200-day moving average is €20.00. ZEAL Network has a 12-month low of €16.00 ($17.20) and a 12-month high of €24.40 ($26.24). The stock has a market capitalization of $166.82 million and a P/E ratio of 6.75.

About ZEAL Network

ZEAL Network SE engages in the online lottery business in Germany. It is also involved in the secondary lottery betting business, as well as sells instant win games. The company was formerly known as Tipp24 SE and changed its name to ZEAL Network SE in November 2014. ZEAL Network SE was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

