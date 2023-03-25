NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) Price Target Raised to $289.00

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by Truist Financial from $266.00 to $289.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the computer hardware maker’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $275.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $275.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $230.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $257.82.

Shares of NASDAQ NVDA opened at $267.79 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $661.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 153.90, a PEG ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a quick ratio of 2.73, a current ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. NVIDIA has a 52-week low of $108.13 and a 52-week high of $289.46. The business’s 50 day moving average is $221.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $171.13.

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The computer hardware maker reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $6.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.02 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 16.19% and a return on equity of 26.61%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.14 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that NVIDIA will post 3.22 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 7th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.06%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.20%.

In related news, CFO Colette Kress sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.29, for a total transaction of $1,375,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 561,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $128,723,635.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 120,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.84, for a total transaction of $19,060,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,325,888 shares in the company, valued at $210,604,049.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Colette Kress sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.29, for a total transaction of $1,375,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 561,401 shares in the company, valued at $128,723,635.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 232,773 shares of company stock valued at $41,275,700 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.04% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in shares of NVIDIA by 3.8% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 21,362 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $2,593,000 after purchasing an additional 781 shares during the last quarter. Rede Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of NVIDIA by 3.9% in the third quarter. Rede Wealth LLC now owns 2,656 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of NVIDIA by 34.4% in the third quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 6,140 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $745,000 after purchasing an additional 1,570 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of NVIDIA by 65.8% in the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 45,478 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $5,521,000 after purchasing an additional 18,044 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MBL Wealth LLC boosted its position in NVIDIA by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. MBL Wealth LLC now owns 6,428 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $939,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. 61.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment consists of product brands, including GeForce for gamers, Quadro for designers, Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers, and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

