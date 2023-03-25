NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) PT Raised to $300.00

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) had its target price upped by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $270.00 to $300.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Needham & Company LLC’s price target indicates a potential upside of 12.03% from the stock’s previous close.

NVDA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Raymond James reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and set a $290.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $216.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $265.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $230.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $257.82.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

NVIDIA Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of NVDA stock opened at $267.79 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $221.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $171.13. NVIDIA has a twelve month low of $108.13 and a twelve month high of $289.46. The company has a market capitalization of $661.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 153.90, a PEG ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a current ratio of 3.52, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Insider Activity at NVIDIA

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The computer hardware maker reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.07. NVIDIA had a net margin of 16.19% and a return on equity of 26.61%. The firm had revenue of $6.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.14 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that NVIDIA will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Mark L. Perry sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.37, for a total transaction of $4,727,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 140,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,091,800. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark L. Perry sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.37, for a total value of $4,727,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 140,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,091,800. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Colette Kress sold 10,741 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $2,148,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 536,960 shares in the company, valued at $107,392,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 232,773 shares of company stock valued at $41,275,700. Corporate insiders own 4.04% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NVIDIA

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. United Bank increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 28.9% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 7,717 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $2,106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,730 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 6.8% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 3,904,772 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,065,457,000 after purchasing an additional 249,045 shares during the period. MAS Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 42.1% during the first quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 1,967 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $545,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares during the period. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 205.3% during the first quarter. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,900 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $791,000 after purchasing an additional 1,950 shares during the period. Finally, Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the first quarter valued at $929,000. 61.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NVIDIA Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment consists of product brands, including GeForce for gamers, Quadro for designers, Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers, and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.