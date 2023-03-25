ObsEva (NASDAQ:OBSV) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ObsEva (NASDAQ:OBSV – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

ObsEva Stock Down 15.5 %

Shares of OBSV opened at $0.10 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.17 and its 200-day moving average is $0.17. ObsEva has a 12 month low of $0.08 and a 12 month high of $2.14. The firm has a market cap of $7.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.11 and a beta of 0.68.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ObsEva

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in shares of ObsEva by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,750,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 173,455 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of ObsEva during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its position in shares of ObsEva by 25.8% during the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 371,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 76,196 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ObsEva during the 2nd quarter worth about $192,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC increased its stake in ObsEva by 434.2% during the second quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 104,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after acquiring an additional 85,303 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.52% of the company’s stock.

ObsEva Company Profile

ObsEva SA is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of therapeutic treatments for women’s reproductive health and pregnancy. It offers biopharmaceutical drugs addressing conditions compromising pregnancy from conception to birth. The company was founded by Ernest Loumaye and André Chollet on November 14, 2012 and is headquartered in Geneva, Switzerland.

