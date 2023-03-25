OKYO Pharma Limited (LON:OKYO) Insider Gabriele Cerrone Acquires 650,000 Shares

OKYO Pharma Limited (LON:OKYO – Get Rating) insider Gabriele Cerrone purchased 650,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 2 ($0.02) per share, for a total transaction of £13,000 ($15,964.63).

LON:OKYO opened at GBX 1.85 ($0.02) on Friday. OKYO Pharma Limited has a twelve month low of GBX 1.60 ($0.02) and a twelve month high of GBX 8.50 ($0.10). The company has a quick ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 2.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 3.01. The firm has a market capitalization of £26.27 million, a PE ratio of -185.00 and a beta of 0.03.

OKYO Pharma Limited, a preclinical biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutics for patients suffering from inflammatory eye diseases and ocular pain in the United Kingdom. Its lead product includes OK-101 for the treatment of dry eye disease. The company is also developing OK-201, a bovine adrenal medulla, lipidated-peptide preclinical analogue candidate for the treatment of neuropathic ocular pain.

