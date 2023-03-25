Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) PT Raised to $54.00 at Morgan Stanley

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $50.00 to $54.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 7.06% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $55.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $56.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Gordon Haskett downgraded shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet to $54.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.13.

Shares of NASDAQ OLLI opened at $58.10 on Thursday. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has a twelve month low of $40.11 and a twelve month high of $72.27. The firm has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.73, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a 50 day moving average of $55.57 and a 200 day moving average of $54.60.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet ( NASDAQ:OLLI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 22nd. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.04. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a net margin of 5.31% and a return on equity of 7.15%. The company had revenue of $549.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $542.18 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.69 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OLLI. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 30.3% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 882 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the period. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp boosted its holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 1,573.5% in the 3rd quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 820 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 771 shares during the period. Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the 4th quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. bought a new position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the 3rd quarter worth $55,000.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of closeouts, excess inventory, and salvage merchandise. It offers overstocks, package changes, manufacturer refurbished goods, and irregulars. The company’s products include housewares, food, books and stationery, bed and bath, floor coverings, electronics and toys.

