One Liberty Properties (NYSE:OLP) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

One Liberty Properties (NYSE:OLP – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Saturday.

Separately, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reduced their price target on shares of One Liberty Properties from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th.

NYSE OLP opened at $22.26 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $23.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.05. The company has a market capitalization of $473.69 million, a P/E ratio of 11.19 and a beta of 1.30. One Liberty Properties has a 52 week low of $20.32 and a 52 week high of $31.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.

In other One Liberty Properties news, VP Justin Clair sold 5,137 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.50, for a total value of $120,719.50. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 43,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,028,101.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, COO Lawrence Ricketts sold 2,039 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.55, for a total value of $48,018.45. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 187,126 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,406,817.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, VP Justin Clair sold 5,137 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.50, for a total value of $120,719.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 43,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,028,101.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 17,676 shares of company stock worth $413,993. 22.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of One Liberty Properties during the first quarter worth $29,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in One Liberty Properties by 84.2% in the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,310 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 599 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in One Liberty Properties in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in One Liberty Properties by 266.7% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,193 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 1,595 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in One Liberty Properties in the 2nd quarter worth $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.91% of the company’s stock.

One Liberty Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in acquisition, ownership, and management of the geographically diversified portfolio consisting primarily of industrial, retail, restaurant, health and fitness, and theater properties, many of which are subject to long-term leases.

