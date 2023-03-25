OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK) CEO Acquires $264,000.00 in Stock

OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK – Get Rating) CEO Phillip Md Et Al Frost acquired 200,000 shares of OPKO Health stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.32 per share, for a total transaction of $264,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 200,031,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $264,041,836.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Phillip Md Et Al Frost also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 8th, Phillip Md Et Al Frost acquired 1,000,000 shares of OPKO Health stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.18 per share, for a total transaction of $1,180,000.00.

OPKO Health Stock Performance

OPKO Health stock opened at $1.30 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.28 and a 200-day moving average of $1.51. The firm has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.95 and a beta of 1.64. OPKO Health, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.00 and a 1-year high of $3.75.

Institutional Trading of OPKO Health

OPKO Health ( NASDAQ:OPK Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11). The company had revenue of $185.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $168.21 million. OPKO Health had a negative net margin of 32.70% and a negative return on equity of 15.77%. OPKO Health’s revenue for the quarter was down 53.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.11) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that OPKO Health, Inc. will post -0.29 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OPK. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in OPKO Health by 29.1% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 58,570 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $201,000 after buying an additional 13,214 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its holdings in OPKO Health by 33.7% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 15,156 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 3,820 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in OPKO Health by 70.6% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 206,296 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $710,000 after buying an additional 85,349 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in OPKO Health by 73.2% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,184,414 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $24,717,000 after buying an additional 3,037,320 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in OPKO Health by 11.9% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 94,071 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $324,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. 23.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on OPK. StockNews.com began coverage on OPKO Health in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 target price on shares of OPKO Health in a report on Thursday, March 9th.

About OPKO Health

OPKO Health, Inc is a biopharmaceutical and diagnostics company, which engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Diagnostics and Pharmaceuticals. The Diagnostics segment includes the clinical laboratory operations of BioReference, as well as point-of-care operations.

Further Reading

