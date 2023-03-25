Oppenheimer Trims X4 Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XFOR) Target Price to $4.00

X4 Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XFOR – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Oppenheimer from $5.00 to $4.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

XFOR has been the topic of several other reports. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an overweight rating and set a $3.00 target price on shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on X4 Pharmaceuticals from $5.00 to $3.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on X4 Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Sunday, December 11th. They issued an overweight rating and a $3.00 price objective for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $5.71.

Shares of NASDAQ XFOR opened at $0.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 2.99 and a current ratio of 2.99. X4 Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $0.65 and a one year high of $2.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.15 million, a P/E ratio of -0.45 and a beta of 0.56. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.27.

In related news, CFO Adam S. Mostafa sold 27,721 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.93, for a total value of $25,780.53. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 146,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $135,962.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Insiders sold a total of 54,692 shares of company stock valued at $50,864 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 95.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. LexAurum Advisors LLC purchased a new position in X4 Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in X4 Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth approximately $64,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in X4 Pharmaceuticals by 32.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 76,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 18,820 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.46% of the company’s stock.

X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biotechnology company, which engages in developing human antibodies for treating infectious diseases. The company focuses on restoring healthy immune system function by developing novel therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. Its products in pipeline include X4P-001, X4P-002, and X4P-003.

