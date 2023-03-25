Oppenheimer Weighs in on Cue Biopharma, Inc.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:CUE)

Cue Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUE – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer lowered their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Cue Biopharma in a research report issued on Tuesday, March 21st. Oppenheimer analyst M. Breidenbach now expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.34) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.27). Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Cue Biopharma’s current full-year earnings is ($1.20) per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Cue Biopharma’s Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.32) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.33) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.33) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.32) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.13) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($1.08) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($1.11) EPS.
Separately, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Cue Biopharma from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Delphia USA Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cue Biopharma during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cue Biopharma by 41.7% during the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 17,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Cue Biopharma by 72.7% during the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 17,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 7,560 shares during the period. Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new position in shares of Cue Biopharma during the first quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Cue Biopharma during the third quarter valued at approximately $73,000. 31.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Cue Biopharma, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of a novel and proprietary class of biologic drugs for the selective modulation of the human immune system to treat a broad range of cancers and autoimmune disorders. Its pipeline includes Immuno-oncology, CUE-100 framework, CUE-200 framework, and autoimmune disease.
