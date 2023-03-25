Orla Mining Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:ORLA) to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of $0.00 Per Share, Cormark Forecasts

Orla Mining Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:ORLA – Get Rating) – Cormark decreased their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Orla Mining in a report released on Tuesday, March 21st. Cormark analyst R. Gray now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.00 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.01. The consensus estimate for Orla Mining’s current full-year earnings is $0.06 per share. Cormark also issued estimates for Orla Mining’s FY2023 earnings at $0.02 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on ORLA. Desjardins decreased their price target on Orla Mining from C$6.50 to C$6.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Scotiabank dropped their price target on Orla Mining from C$6.25 to C$6.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th.

Orla Mining Stock Performance

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Orla Mining

Shares of ORLA stock opened at $4.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.36. Orla Mining has a fifty-two week low of $2.30 and a fifty-two week high of $5.24. The company has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of 30.56 and a beta of 0.81.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in Orla Mining during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Orla Mining during the third quarter valued at about $33,000. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Orla Mining during the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Orla Mining in the third quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Creative Planning acquired a new position in shares of Orla Mining in the second quarter worth about $69,000. 30.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Orla Mining

Orla Mining Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. Its project portfolio includes Cerro Quema in Panama and Camino Rojo in Mexico. The company was founded on May 31, 2007 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

See Also

