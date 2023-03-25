Ovintiv Inc. Forecasted to Earn Q1 2023 Earnings of $1.97 Per Share (NYSE:OVV)

Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV – Get Rating) – Zacks Research cut their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for Ovintiv in a research report issued on Wednesday, March 22nd. Zacks Research analyst N. Choudhury now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $1.97 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $2.14. The consensus estimate for Ovintiv’s current full-year earnings is $9.55 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Ovintiv’s Q2 2023 earnings at $2.17 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.31 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $2.53 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $8.98 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $2.31 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $9.14 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Ovintiv from $58.00 to $57.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Ovintiv from $60.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Ovintiv from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $59.00 to $53.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Ovintiv from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $51.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Ovintiv from $70.00 to $66.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.44.

OVV opened at $33.98 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 2.79. The company has a 50 day moving average of $44.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Ovintiv has a 52-week low of $32.26 and a 52-week high of $63.30.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dodge & Cox boosted its holdings in Ovintiv by 7.9% in the second quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 22,247,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $983,134,000 after acquiring an additional 1,625,748 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Ovintiv by 70.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,928,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $615,483,000 after acquiring an additional 5,739,986 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Ovintiv by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,790,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,253,000 after purchasing an additional 396,726 shares in the last quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Ovintiv during the 4th quarter worth about $201,837,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Ovintiv by 63.2% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,950,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,604,000 after acquiring an additional 1,530,397 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.76% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Howard John Mayson sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.62, for a total value of $136,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $976,404.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. Ovintiv’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.04%.

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

