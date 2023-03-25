Oxford Nanopore Technologies (OTC:ONTTF) Price Target Cut to GBX 390

Oxford Nanopore Technologies (OTC:ONTTF – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 460 ($5.65) to GBX 390 ($4.79) in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Peel Hunt assumed coverage on Oxford Nanopore Technologies in a research note on Friday, March 17th. They set a “reduce” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank dropped their price objective on Oxford Nanopore Technologies from GBX 671 ($8.24) to GBX 529 ($6.50) in a report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on Oxford Nanopore Technologies from GBX 420 ($5.16) to GBX 400 ($4.91) in a report on Tuesday, February 7th.

Oxford Nanopore Technologies Price Performance

Oxford Nanopore Technologies stock opened at $2.45 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.99. Oxford Nanopore Technologies has a 52 week low of $2.20 and a 52 week high of $5.30.

Oxford Nanopore Technologies Company Profile

Oxford Nanopore Technologies plc develops and commercializes a technology platform using nanopore-based sensing for the analysis of various types of molecules. The company offers MinION, a portable device for deoxyribonucleic acid and ribonucleic acid sequencing; GridION, a self-contained benchtop device for running and analyzing up to five MinION or Flongle flow cells; MinION Mk1C for basecalling and data analysis, touchscreen operation, and wireless connectivity; Flongle, an adapter for use in MinION or GridION devices to attach a Flongle flow cell; GridION Mk1, a benchtop nanopore sequencer; PromethION 2 Solo and PromethION 2, a low-cost access to high-yield PromethION sequencing; PromethION 24 and PromethION 48 benchtop nanopore-based sequencers for multiple users to deliver multi-sample and multi-experiment sequencing results; and VolTRAX, an USB-powered device, which automates laboratory processes upstream of nanopore sequencing.

