Panmure Gordon Downgrades Centamin (OTCMKTS:CELTF) to Hold

Panmure Gordon cut shares of Centamin (OTCMKTS:CELTF – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on CELTF. Berenberg Bank raised their target price on shares of Centamin from GBX 123 ($1.51) to GBX 141 ($1.73) in a research report on Friday, January 20th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Centamin from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, January 16th.

OTCMKTS:CELTF opened at $1.27 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.22. Centamin has a 12 month low of $0.87 and a 12 month high of $1.52.

Centamin Company Profile

Centamin Plc engages in the exploration, development and mining of precious metals. It operates through the following business segments: Egypt, Burkina Faso, Cote d’Ivoire, and Corporate. It holds interest in the Sukari gold mine, Doropo, Batie West, and ABC projects. The company was founded on March 24, 1970 and is headquartered in St.

