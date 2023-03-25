Peak Financial Advisors LLC Sells 124 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Peak Financial Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,161 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 124 shares during the quarter. Peak Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $671,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of AAPL. Robinson Value Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Apple during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 75.4% during the 3rd quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 249 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 5,935.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC now owns 233,803 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 229,929 shares in the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 21.7% during the 1st quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 448 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ramsey Quantitative Systems bought a new stake in shares of Apple during the 2nd quarter valued at about $55,000. Institutional investors own 57.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AAPL. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Apple from $190.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 12th. National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Apple to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 20th. UBS Group set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Fundamental Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Apple from $200.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $168.24.

Shares of AAPL opened at $160.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Apple Inc. has a one year low of $124.17 and a one year high of $179.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.54 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.21, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a fifty day moving average of $149.26 and a 200 day moving average of $145.47.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The iPhone maker reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.93 by ($0.05). Apple had a return on equity of 163.45% and a net margin of 24.56%. The firm had revenue of $117.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.10 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 6.04 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 16th. Investors of record on Monday, February 13th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 10th. This is an increase from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. Apple’s payout ratio is 15.62%.

In related news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 187,730 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.76, for a total transaction of $29,991,744.80. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 489,816 shares in the company, valued at $78,253,004.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

