Pearson (LON:PSON) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Pearson (LON:PSON – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report released on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. They presently have a GBX 1,140 ($14.00) price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price points to a potential upside of 40.22% from the company’s previous close.

PSON has been the topic of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 1,230 ($15.10) price target on shares of Pearson in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Pearson in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pearson currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,015 ($12.46).

Shares of PSON stock opened at GBX 813 ($9.98) on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of £5.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,463.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.27. Pearson has a one year low of GBX 680 ($8.35) and a one year high of GBX 1,006.29 ($12.36). The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 896.17 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 916.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.99, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Pearson plc provides educational courseware, assessments, and services in the United Kingdom, the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, other European countries, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Assessment & Qualifications, Virtual Learning, English Language Learning, Higher Education, and Workforce Skills.

