Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) CEO Jon E. Bortz Purchases 11,000 Shares

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB – Get Rating) CEO Jon E. Bortz purchased 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.95 per share, with a total value of $142,450.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,122,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,531,220.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Stock Performance

Shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust stock opened at $12.91 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $14.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.38. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has a twelve month low of $12.37 and a twelve month high of $26.14.

Get Pebblebrook Hotel Trust alerts:

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.52). Pebblebrook Hotel Trust had a negative net margin of 6.26% and a negative return on equity of 2.77%. The business had revenue of $319.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $309.55 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.06 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 29.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Pebblebrook Hotel Trust will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s payout ratio is -4.12%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. BMO Capital Markets lowered Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Raymond James lowered Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, TheStreet lowered Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, December 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.75.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PEB. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 48,151 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,179,000 after acquiring an additional 4,591 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 176,918 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,475,000 after acquiring an additional 6,388 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,551,178 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $478,613,000 after acquiring an additional 226,216 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 30,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $754,000 after acquiring an additional 1,607 shares during the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in the first quarter worth about $237,000.

About Pebblebrook Hotel Trust

(Get Rating)

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust is a real estate investment trust, engages in investments and acquisitions in hotel properties. Its hotels are located in markets like Atlanta, Georgia, Boston, Massachusetts, Chicago, Illinois, Key West, Miami and Naples, Florida, Los Angeles, San Diego and San Francisco, California, Nashville, Tennessee, New York, New York, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, Portland, Oregon, and Seattle, Washington.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pebblebrook Hotel Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.