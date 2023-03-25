Pentair plc Forecasted to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of $0.77 Per Share (NYSE:PNR)

Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Pentair in a report released on Tuesday, March 21st. Zacks Research analyst M. Das expects that the industrial products company will earn $0.77 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Pentair’s current full-year earnings is $3.54 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Pentair’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.96 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.92 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.86 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $3.51 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.82 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.92 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.91 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.92 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $3.57 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $4.40 EPS.

Get Pentair alerts:

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on PNR. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Pentair from $48.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Barclays upped their price objective on Pentair from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Cowen increased their price objective on Pentair from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Pentair from $41.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on Pentair from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pentair presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $60.31.

Pentair Stock Up 1.5 %

Pentair stock opened at $51.78 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $54.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.40. The company has a market cap of $8.52 billion, a PE ratio of 17.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.13. Pentair has a 1-year low of $38.55 and a 1-year high of $60.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.03. Pentair had a return on equity of 23.40% and a net margin of 11.67%. The company had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $993.68 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.87 EPS. Pentair’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Pentair Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 21st will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 20th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. Pentair’s payout ratio is 30.45%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in shares of Pentair by 68.6% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 590 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Eisler Capital UK Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Pentair during the third quarter valued at $27,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pentair by 162.0% during the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 752 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Pentair during the first quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pentair during the third quarter worth $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.74% of the company’s stock.

About Pentair

(Get Rating)

Pentair plc engages in the provision of water solutions for residential, commercial, industrial, infrastructure, and agriculture applications. Its portfolio of solutions enables people, businesses, and industries to access clean, safe water, reduce water consumption, and recover and reuse it. The firm operates through the following business segments: Consumer Solutions and Industrial & Flow Technologies.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pentair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pentair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.