Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) Lowered to “Hold” at StockNews.com

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Saturday.
Several other brokerages also recently commented on PFGC. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Performance Food Group from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Performance Food Group from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Performance Food Group from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $68.00 target price on shares of Performance Food Group in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Performance Food Group from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Performance Food Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $72.36.
Performance Food Group Trading Up 1.7 %
Shares of PFGC opened at $56.98 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $58.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.31. Performance Food Group has a fifty-two week low of $38.23 and a fifty-two week high of $63.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.71. The firm has a market cap of $8.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.13 and a beta of 1.36.
Insider Transactions at Performance Food Group
In related news, insider Patrick T. Hagerty sold 500 shares of Performance Food Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.31, for a total value of $28,155.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 153,790 shares in the company, valued at $8,659,914.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Donald S. Bulmer sold 970 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.81, for a total transaction of $58,015.70. Following the sale, the insider now owns 33,196 shares in the company, valued at $1,985,452.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Patrick T. Hagerty sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.31, for a total value of $28,155.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 153,790 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,659,914.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,470 shares of company stock worth $146,166. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Performance Food Group
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sheets Smith Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Performance Food Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $428,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Performance Food Group by 424.1% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,543 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $206,000 after acquiring an additional 2,867 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in Performance Food Group by 17.2% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 8,991 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $525,000 after acquiring an additional 1,318 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in Performance Food Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, American Trust acquired a new position in shares of Performance Food Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $623,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.35% of the company’s stock.
Performance Food Group Company Profile
Performance Food Group Co engages in the market and distribution of food products. It operates through the following segments: Foodservice, Vistar, & Convenience. The Foodservices segment delivers food and food-related products to independent restaurants, chain restaurants, and other institutional food-away-from-home locations.
