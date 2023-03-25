Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) Lowered to “Hold” at StockNews.com

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Saturday.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on PFGC. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Performance Food Group from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Performance Food Group from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Performance Food Group from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $68.00 target price on shares of Performance Food Group in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Performance Food Group from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Performance Food Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $72.36.

Shares of PFGC opened at $56.98 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $58.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.31. Performance Food Group has a fifty-two week low of $38.23 and a fifty-two week high of $63.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.71. The firm has a market cap of $8.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.13 and a beta of 1.36.

Performance Food Group ( NYSE:PFGC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The food distribution company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $13.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.89 billion. Performance Food Group had a net margin of 0.47% and a return on equity of 16.15%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Performance Food Group will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Patrick T. Hagerty sold 500 shares of Performance Food Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.31, for a total value of $28,155.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 153,790 shares in the company, valued at $8,659,914.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Donald S. Bulmer sold 970 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.81, for a total transaction of $58,015.70. Following the sale, the insider now owns 33,196 shares in the company, valued at $1,985,452.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Patrick T. Hagerty sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.31, for a total value of $28,155.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 153,790 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,659,914.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,470 shares of company stock worth $146,166. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sheets Smith Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Performance Food Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $428,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Performance Food Group by 424.1% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,543 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $206,000 after acquiring an additional 2,867 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in Performance Food Group by 17.2% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 8,991 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $525,000 after acquiring an additional 1,318 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in Performance Food Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, American Trust acquired a new position in shares of Performance Food Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $623,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.35% of the company’s stock.

Performance Food Group Co engages in the market and distribution of food products. It operates through the following segments: Foodservice, Vistar, & Convenience. The Foodservices segment delivers food and food-related products to independent restaurants, chain restaurants, and other institutional food-away-from-home locations.

