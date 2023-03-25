Pernod Ricard (EPA:RI) Given a €199.00 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

UBS Group set a €199.00 ($213.98) price target on Pernod Ricard (EPA:RI – Get Rating) in a report released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on RI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €167.00 ($179.57) price objective on shares of Pernod Ricard in a report on Friday, February 17th. Barclays set a €268.00 ($288.17) price objective on shares of Pernod Ricard in a report on Friday, February 17th. Credit Suisse Group set a €230.00 ($247.31) price objective on shares of Pernod Ricard in a report on Friday, February 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €220.00 ($236.56) price target on shares of Pernod Ricard in a report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €240.00 ($258.06) price target on shares of Pernod Ricard in a report on Tuesday.

Pernod Ricard Stock Up 0.6 %

RI opened at €207.70 ($223.33) on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of €195.56 and a 200 day moving average of €188.32. Pernod Ricard has a 12 month low of €107.25 ($115.32) and a 12 month high of €136.25 ($146.51).

Pernod Ricard Company Profile

Pernod Ricard SA produces and sells wines and spirits worldwide. The company offers whiskey, vodka, gin, rum, liqueur and bitters, champagne, tequila and mezcal, and aperitif under the brands 100 Pipers, Aberlour, Absolut, Absolut Elyx, Altos, ARARAT, Augier, Avion, Ballantine's, Becherovka, Beefeater, Blenders Pride, Brancott Estate, Campo Viejo, Ceder's, Chivas, Church Road, Clan Campbell, Del Maguey, George Wyndham, Green Spot, Havana Club, Imperial, Imperial Blue, Italicus, J.P.

