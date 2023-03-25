PG&E Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:PCG)

PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG – Get Rating) was the target of unusually large options trading on Friday. Stock investors acquired 39,255 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 290% compared to the typical daily volume of 10,072 put options.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PCG. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of PG&E in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of PG&E from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of PG&E in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of PG&E to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of PG&E in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PG&E has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.78.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Patricia K. Poppe sold 66,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.87, for a total transaction of $1,058,529.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,269,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,144,187.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other PG&E news, CEO Patricia K. Poppe sold 66,700 shares of PG&E stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.87, for a total transaction of $1,058,529.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,269,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,144,187.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Pg&E Fire Victim Trust sold 60,000,000 shares of PG&E stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.26, for a total value of $915,600,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 187,743,590 shares in the company, valued at $2,864,967,183.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PG&E

PG&E Stock Up 2.3 %

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in PG&E by 15.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 219,490,888 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,743,636,000 after purchasing an additional 29,840,608 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of PG&E by 121.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 86,054,530 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,075,682,000 after buying an additional 47,168,210 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of PG&E by 4.7% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 58,850,334 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $735,631,000 after buying an additional 2,634,653 shares during the last quarter. Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of PG&E by 107.4% during the third quarter. Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC now owns 54,243,109 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $678,039,000 after buying an additional 28,087,050 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors grew its stake in PG&E by 13.3% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 47,300,517 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $564,768,000 after purchasing an additional 5,534,131 shares in the last quarter. 83.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PG&E stock opened at $15.64 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $38.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 1.10. PG&E has a twelve month low of $9.64 and a twelve month high of $16.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07. The company’s 50 day moving average is $15.78 and its 200 day moving average is $15.11.

PG&E (NYSE:PCG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.02). PG&E had a net margin of 8.37% and a return on equity of 10.55%. The company had revenue of $5.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.28 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that PG&E will post 1.21 EPS for the current year.

PG&E Company Profile

PG&E Corp. is a holding company, which engages in generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity and natural gas to customers. It specializes in energy, utility, power, gas, electricity, solar and sustainability. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Oakland, CA.

Featured Articles

