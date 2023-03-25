Phoenix New Media (NYSE:FENG) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Phoenix New Media (NYSE:FENG – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the information services provider’s stock.

Phoenix New Media Stock Performance

FENG stock opened at $2.32 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.33. Phoenix New Media has a fifty-two week low of $2.10 and a fifty-two week high of $5.88.

Get Phoenix New Media alerts:

Institutional Trading of Phoenix New Media

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Phoenix New Media stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Phoenix New Media Limited (NYSE:FENG – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 21,805 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $58,000.

About Phoenix New Media

Phoenix New Media Ltd. is engaged in the provision of media and advertising services through internet, mobile, and television channels. It also provides mobile internet and value-add, and video value-added services. It operates under the Net Advertising Services and Paid Services. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Phoenix New Media Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phoenix New Media and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.