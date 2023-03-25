Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM) Shares Sold by Merit Financial Group LLC

Merit Financial Group LLC trimmed its stake in Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 65,913 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,766 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Piedmont Office Realty Trust were worth $604,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 13.7% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 41,464 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $714,000 after acquiring an additional 5,007 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its stake in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 18,036 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 2,368 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 201.5% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,129 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 9,442 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 56.4% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 64,184 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,105,000 after purchasing an additional 23,137 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 1.4% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 110,448 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,974,000 after purchasing an additional 1,550 shares in the last quarter. 82.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust stock opened at $6.72 on Friday. Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.35 and a twelve month high of $17.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.78. The firm has a market cap of $830.86 million, a PE ratio of 5.65 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.90.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 24th were paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.50%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 23rd. Piedmont Office Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.59%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Piedmont Office Realty Trust from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Piedmont Office Realty Trust in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc engages in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, and operation of office properties. It operates through the following geographical segments: Atlanta, Dallas, Washington, DC/Northern Virginia, Boston, Orlando, Minneapolis, and New York. The company was founded on July 3, 1997 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

