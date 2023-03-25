Pioneer Power Solutions (NASDAQ:PPSI) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Pioneer Power Solutions (NASDAQ:PPSI – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Pioneer Power Solutions Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of PPSI opened at $2.62 on Friday. Pioneer Power Solutions has a twelve month low of $2.33 and a twelve month high of $6.15. The company has a market cap of $25.26 million, a P/E ratio of -4.16 and a beta of 0.21. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.94.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pioneer Power Solutions by 3.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 165,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $936,000 after purchasing an additional 5,300 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in Pioneer Power Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Pioneer Power Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth about $56,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Pioneer Power Solutions by 148.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 36,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 21,564 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Pioneer Power Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth about $66,000. 4.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Pioneer Power Solutions Company Profile

Pioneer Power Solutions, Inc designs and manufactures electrical equipment. The firm also engages in integration, refurbishment, service and distribution of electric power systems, distributed energy resources, used and new power generation equipment and mobile EV charging solutions for applications in the utility, industrial and commercial markets.

