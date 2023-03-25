Playtech (LON:PTEC) Rating Reiterated by Jefferies Financial Group

Playtech (LON:PTEC – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a research report issued on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. They presently have a GBX 630 ($7.74) price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 20.23% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Numis Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 770 ($9.46) price target on shares of Playtech in a research report on Monday, February 6th.

Playtech Stock Down 3.0 %

PTEC stock opened at GBX 524 ($6.43) on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of £1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 508.74, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.35. Playtech has a twelve month low of GBX 360.80 ($4.43) and a twelve month high of GBX 636 ($7.81). The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 561.92 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 526.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.05.

About Playtech

Playtech Plc, a technology company, provides gambling software, services, content, and platform technologies worldwide. The company offers technologies across various product verticals, including casino, live casino, sports betting, virtual sports, bingo, and poker. It also owns the intellectual property rights and licenses the software; provides marketing and advertising, consulting and online technical support, data mining processing, turnkey, operational and hosting, live game, and video stream services; and operates betting shops.

