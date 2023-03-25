Potbelly Co. (NASDAQ:PBPB) Stake Lowered by Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL

Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL cut its stake in Potbelly Co. (NASDAQ:PBPB – Get Rating) by 18.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 12,269 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,731 shares during the quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL’s holdings in Potbelly were worth $68,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nierenberg Investment Management Company Inc. lifted its stake in Potbelly by 6.6% in the third quarter. Nierenberg Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 2,689,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,185,000 after acquiring an additional 166,589 shares during the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Potbelly in the 3rd quarter valued at $564,000. Heartland Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Potbelly by 9.3% in the third quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 600,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,718,000 after purchasing an additional 51,237 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Potbelly by 4.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 999,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,699,000 after buying an additional 42,458 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Potbelly during the third quarter valued at about $71,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.07% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Potbelly in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

Shares of PBPB stock opened at $7.78 on Friday. Potbelly Co. has a 12 month low of $4.31 and a 12 month high of $8.89. The company has a market cap of $225.00 million, a PE ratio of 55.57 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.15.

Potbelly Corp. engages in the owning and operating of sandwich restaurants. It offers toasty sandwiches, signature salads, and other fresh menu items. The company was founded in 1977 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

