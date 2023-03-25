PRO Real Estate Investment Trust (CVE:PRV.UN) PT Lowered to C$6.25

PRO Real Estate Investment Trust (CVE:PRV.UN – Get Rating) had its price target cut by National Bankshares from C$6.75 to C$6.25 in a research note published on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.
PRO Real Estate Investment Trust Price Performance
Shares of CVE:PRV.UN opened at C$2.30 on Friday. PRO Real Estate Investment Trust has a one year low of C$1.80 and a one year high of C$2.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$2.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$2.30.
PRO Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile
Read More
- Dividend King Genuine Parts Company Upgraded On Profit Guidance
- The Bottom Is In For Accenture
- 11 Best Consumer Discretionary Stocks of 2023
- 5 Best Dividend Capture Stocks
- 10 Best Consumer Discretionary ETFs
Receive News & Ratings for PRO Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PRO Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.