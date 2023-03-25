PRO Real Estate Investment Trust (CVE:PRV.UN) PT Lowered to C$6.25

PRO Real Estate Investment Trust (CVE:PRV.UN – Get Rating) had its price target cut by National Bankshares from C$6.75 to C$6.25 in a research note published on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

PRO Real Estate Investment Trust Price Performance

Shares of CVE:PRV.UN opened at C$2.30 on Friday. PRO Real Estate Investment Trust has a one year low of C$1.80 and a one year high of C$2.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$2.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$2.30.

PRO Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

PROREIT is an unincorporated open-ended real estate investment trust owning a diversified portfolio of 84 commercial properties across Canada representing over 3.7 million square feet of gross leasable area. Established in 2013, PROREIT is mainly focused on strong secondary markets in Quebec, Atlantic Canada and Ontario, with selective exposure in Western Canada.

