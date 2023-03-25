Propel (OTCMKTS:PRLPF) Price Target Cut to C$11.50 by Analysts at Scotiabank

Posted by on Mar 25th, 2023

Propel (OTCMKTS:PRLPFGet Rating) had its target price cut by equities researchers at Scotiabank from C$12.50 to C$11.50 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Propel Stock Performance

PRLPF opened at $5.85 on Thursday.

Recommended Stories

The Fly logo

Receive News & Ratings for Propel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Propel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.