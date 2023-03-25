Prudential (NYSE:PUK) PT Raised to GBX 1,850

Prudential (NYSE:PUK – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 1,750 ($21.49) to GBX 1,850 ($22.72) in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on PUK. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Prudential in a report on Monday, December 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Prudential from GBX 1,750 ($21.49) to GBX 1,700 ($20.88) in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Prudential in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Prudential from GBX 1,400 ($17.19) to GBX 1,450 ($17.81) in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Prudential from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Prudential currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,547.50.

Get Prudential alerts:

Prudential Stock Down 2.4 %

NYSE:PUK opened at $25.28 on Thursday. Prudential has a fifty-two week low of $18.20 and a fifty-two week high of $34.37. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.80.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Prudential

Prudential Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Prudential by 77.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,692,569 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $73,556,000 after acquiring an additional 1,608,893 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Prudential during the 2nd quarter valued at about $15,224,000. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Prudential by 127.3% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 602,634 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,005,000 after buying an additional 337,474 shares during the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Prudential during the 4th quarter valued at about $8,077,000. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Prudential by 24.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,435,009 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,033,000 after purchasing an additional 282,095 shares during the last quarter. 1.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Prudential Plc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance and financial services. It operates through the Asia and U.S. geographical segments. The Asia segment consists of health and protection, other life insurance, mutual funds, selected personal lines property and casualty insurance, group insurance, and institutional fund management.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Prudential Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prudential and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.