Q1 2023 Earnings Estimate for Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Carlisle Companies in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 21st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Boroditsky now expects that the conglomerate will post earnings of $2.53 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $3.20. The consensus estimate for Carlisle Companies’ current full-year earnings is $21.22 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Carlisle Companies’ Q2 2023 earnings at $5.71 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $19.97 EPS.
Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The conglomerate reported $3.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.86 by $0.06. Carlisle Companies had a return on equity of 36.27% and a net margin of 14.02%. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.92 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis.
Carlisle Companies Stock Down 0.4 %
Shares of CSL stock opened at $212.05 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $247.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $257.18. Carlisle Companies has a 1-year low of $206.75 and a 1-year high of $318.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The company has a market cap of $10.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.94.
Carlisle Companies Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 17th were issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. Carlisle Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.09%.
Insider Activity
In other news, CFO Kevin P. Zdimal sold 8,111 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.35, for a total value of $2,054,921.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 30,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,730,975.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Carlisle Companies
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CSL. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. acquired a new position in Carlisle Companies in the 2nd quarter worth about $22,818,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Carlisle Companies by 106,294.0% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,064,044 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $486,392,000 after purchasing an additional 2,062,104 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Carlisle Companies by 323.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,200,538 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $518,557,000 after purchasing an additional 1,680,274 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Carlisle Companies in the 4th quarter worth about $239,527,000. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Carlisle Companies in the 4th quarter worth about $132,599,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.76% of the company’s stock.
About Carlisle Companies
Carlisle Cos., Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of building envelope products and energy solutions. It operates through the following segments: Carlisle Construction Materials (CCM), Carlisle Weatherproofing Technologies (CWT), Carlisle Interconnect Technologies (CIT), and Carlisle Fluid Technologies (CFT).
