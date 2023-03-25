Q1 2023 Earnings Estimate for EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for EastGroup Properties in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Petersen now expects that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $1.81 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.75. The consensus estimate for EastGroup Properties’ current full-year earnings is $7.45 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for EastGroup Properties’ Q2 2023 earnings at $1.84 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $7.35 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $8.59 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on EGP. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of EastGroup Properties from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of EastGroup Properties in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. KeyCorp raised shares of EastGroup Properties from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $170.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of EastGroup Properties from $150.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $180.00 price target on shares of EastGroup Properties in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, EastGroup Properties presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $170.30.

Shares of EastGroup Properties stock opened at $158.10 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $164.75 and a 200-day moving average of $156.53. The stock has a market cap of $6.89 billion, a PE ratio of 36.01, a PEG ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.92. EastGroup Properties has a 52-week low of $137.47 and a 52-week high of $217.46.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Group One Trading L.P. acquired a new position in EastGroup Properties during the first quarter worth about $41,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new stake in shares of EastGroup Properties during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of EastGroup Properties during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of EastGroup Properties during the second quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of EastGroup Properties during the third quarter worth about $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.48% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. EastGroup Properties’s payout ratio is 113.90%.

EastGroup Properties, Inc is an internally-managed equity real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition, and operation of industrial properties. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Ridgeland, MS.

