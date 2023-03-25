Q1 2023 Earnings Estimate for Eneti Inc. (NYSE:NETI) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

Eneti Inc. (NYSE:NETI – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Eneti in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Franklin anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.79) per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Eneti’s current full-year earnings is ($0.75) per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Eneti’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.05 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.37 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.00 EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.30) EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.00 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $1.00 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $3.06 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of Eneti from $15.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Eneti from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th.

Eneti Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of NETI stock opened at $9.51 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.06 and a 200-day moving average of $9.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.74 and a current ratio of 3.87. Eneti has a 52-week low of $4.81 and a 52-week high of $11.20. The stock has a market cap of $377.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.10.

Eneti (NYSE:NETI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.44. The business had revenue of $46.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.36 million. Eneti had a net margin of 52.55% and a return on equity of 7.27%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NETI. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Eneti by 497.6% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 4,951 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its holdings in shares of Eneti by 31.6% during the second quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 10,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in Eneti in the second quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new stake in Eneti in the first quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Eneti during the 4th quarter worth approximately $80,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.08% of the company’s stock.

Eneti Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 28th. Eneti’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.46%.

About Eneti

Eneti, Inc is focused on the offshore wind and marine-based renewable energy industry and has invested in the next generation of wind turbine installation vessels. It provides innovative maritime solutions to a wide variety of customers across the globe, safeguarding the environment, embracing sustainable business practices and generating risk-adjusted returns throughout the industry cycle.

