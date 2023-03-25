Q1 2023 Earnings Estimate for First Majestic Silver Corp. Issued By Cormark (NYSE:AG)

First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG – Get Rating) (TSE:FR) – Cormark cut their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of First Majestic Silver in a report issued on Wednesday, March 22nd. Cormark analyst R. Gray now anticipates that the mining company will post earnings per share of $0.03 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.09. The consensus estimate for First Majestic Silver’s current full-year earnings is $0.08 per share. Cormark also issued estimates for First Majestic Silver’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.08 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.29 EPS.

First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG – Get Rating) (TSE:FR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The mining company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $148.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $197.59 million. First Majestic Silver had a negative return on equity of 3.73% and a negative net margin of 18.31%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.02 earnings per share.

AG has been the topic of several other research reports. National Bank Financial dropped their target price on First Majestic Silver from C$14.50 to C$11.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on First Majestic Silver from C$10.50 to C$9.00 in a research report on Friday, January 20th. TD Securities dropped their target price on First Majestic Silver from C$11.00 to C$9.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, HC Wainwright dropped their target price on First Majestic Silver from $12.00 to $10.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday.

Shares of NYSE AG opened at $6.55 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a PE ratio of -15.23 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.04. First Majestic Silver has a 12-month low of $5.53 and a 12-month high of $14.59.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of First Majestic Silver in the 3rd quarter worth $504,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of First Majestic Silver by 94.4% in the 3rd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,942 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of First Majestic Silver by 17.0% in the 3rd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 17,358 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 2,523 shares in the last quarter. Deer Park Road Corp lifted its position in First Majestic Silver by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Deer Park Road Corp now owns 1,855,000 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $14,135,000 after acquiring an additional 169,442 shares during the period. Finally, Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC lifted its position in First Majestic Silver by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC now owns 37,121 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $305,000 after acquiring an additional 2,947 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.40% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th were given a $0.005 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $0.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.31%. First Majestic Silver’s payout ratio is -4.65%.

First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the production, development, exploration and acquisition of mineral properties. It owns and operates producing mines in México including the La Encantada Silver Mine, La Parrilla Silver Mine, San Martin Silver Mine, La Guitarra Silver Mine, Del Toro Silver Mine, Santa Elena Silver & Gold Mine, and San Dimas Silver & Gold Mine.

