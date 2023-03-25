Q1 2023 Earnings Estimate for Gossamer Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOSS) Issued By Wedbush

Gossamer Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOSS – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Wedbush boosted their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Gossamer Bio in a research report issued on Tuesday, March 21st. Wedbush analyst A. Argyrides now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.53) per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.64). Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Gossamer Bio’s current full-year earnings is ($2.26) per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Gossamer Bio’s Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.53) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.53) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.53) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($2.13) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($2.18) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($2.26) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($1.87) EPS and FY2027 earnings at ($1.19) EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on GOSS. Guggenheim started coverage on Gossamer Bio in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Gossamer Bio from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Gossamer Bio from $22.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on Gossamer Bio from $25.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their target price on Gossamer Bio from $15.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.96.

Gossamer Bio Trading Up 11.2 %

GOSS stock opened at $1.19 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.32, a quick ratio of 5.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.20. Gossamer Bio has a 12-month low of $0.96 and a 12-month high of $15.20. The stock has a market cap of $113.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.43 and a beta of 1.25. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.93 and its 200 day moving average is $6.25.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Gossamer Bio during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of Gossamer Bio in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in shares of Gossamer Bio in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $121,000. Corton Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Gossamer Bio in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $91,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gossamer Bio during the third quarter valued at approximately $132,000. 90.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO Bryan Giraudo purchased 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $0.97 per share, for a total transaction of $48,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 70,990 shares in the company, valued at $68,860.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO Bryan Giraudo purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $0.97 per share, with a total value of $48,500.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 70,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,860.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Faheem Hasnain purchased 440,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.14 per share, for a total transaction of $502,170.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,495,897 shares in the company, valued at $5,125,322.58. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 677,683 shares of company stock worth $746,613. 8.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Gossamer Bio, Inc engages in discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutics in the disease areas of immunology, inflammation, and oncology. Its primary product candidate, GB001, is intended for the treatment of moderate-to-severe eosinophilic asthma and other allergic conditions.

