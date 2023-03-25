Q1 2023 Earnings Estimate for Pyxis Oncology, Inc. Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (NASDAQ:PYXS)

Pyxis Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYXS – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for Pyxis Oncology in a research report issued on Wednesday, March 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst E. Yang forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.79) per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Pyxis Oncology’s current full-year earnings is ($3.54) per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Pyxis Oncology’s Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.76) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.77) EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.81) EPS.

Get Pyxis Oncology alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on PYXS. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of Pyxis Oncology in a report on Thursday. Lifesci Capital reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Pyxis Oncology in a research report on Thursday, December 1st.

Pyxis Oncology Price Performance

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pyxis Oncology

NASDAQ:PYXS opened at $2.21 on Friday. Pyxis Oncology has a 12 month low of $1.10 and a 12 month high of $5.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.86 and its 200-day moving average is $1.71.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PYXS. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Pyxis Oncology during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Pyxis Oncology by 414.2% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 15,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 12,676 shares in the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pyxis Oncology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Pyxis Oncology by 216.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 63,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 43,510 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Pyxis Oncology by 69.0% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 32,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 13,305 shares in the last quarter. 61.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Pyxis Oncology news, major shareholder Pfizer Inc purchased 1,811,594 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.76 per share, with a total value of $4,999,999.44. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 5,952,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,428,245.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

About Pyxis Oncology

(Get Rating)

Pyxis Oncology, Inc, a preclinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of therapies to treat cancers. Its immune-oncology product candidates include PYX-106, an investigational fully human immunoglobulin G1 isotype siglec-15 targeting antibody for the treatment of thyroid cancer, head and neck squamous cell carcinoma, non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), and other solid tumors; and PYX-102, an investigational immune-therapeutic for treatment of solid tumors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Pyxis Oncology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pyxis Oncology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.