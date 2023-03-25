Q1 2023 Earnings Forecast for BELLUS Health Inc. (TSE:BLU) Issued By HC Wainwright

BELLUS Health Inc. (TSE:BLU – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at HC Wainwright issued their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for BELLUS Health in a report issued on Wednesday, March 22nd. HC Wainwright analyst A. Fein expects that the company will earn ($0.27) per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for BELLUS Health’s current full-year earnings is ($0.87) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for BELLUS Health’s Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.29) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.30) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.32) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.19) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.18) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($1.40) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($0.22) EPS and FY2027 earnings at $0.54 EPS.

Get BELLUS Health alerts:

BELLUS Health Stock Performance

TSE:BLU opened at C$10.30 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 16.40, a current ratio of 16.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.73 and a beta of -0.51. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$10.53 and a 200-day moving average of C$12.04. BELLUS Health has a twelve month low of C$7.41 and a twelve month high of C$16.24.

BELLUS Health Company Profile

BELLUS Health Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of refractory chronic cough (RCC) and other cough hypersensitivity indications. Its lead product candidate includes BLU-5937, an antagonist of the P2X3 receptor, which is in Phase II clinical trial for treatment of RCC and chronic pruritus.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for BELLUS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BELLUS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.