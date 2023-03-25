Q1 2023 Earnings Forecast for CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) Issued By Zacks Research

CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS – Get Rating) – Analysts at Zacks Research issued their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for CMS Energy in a research note issued on Tuesday, March 21st. Zacks Research analyst A. Dutta anticipates that the utilities provider will post earnings per share of $1.26 for the quarter. The consensus estimate for CMS Energy’s current full-year earnings is $3.11 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for CMS Energy’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.44 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.58 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.84 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $3.11 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $1.05 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.65 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.74 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.91 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $3.35 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $3.62 EPS.

Get CMS Energy alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on CMS. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of CMS Energy from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of CMS Energy from $63.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America raised shares of CMS Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $68.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $71.00 price target on shares of CMS Energy in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of CMS Energy from $70.00 to $69.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.80.

CMS Energy Stock Performance

NYSE CMS opened at $60.43 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $61.06 and a 200-day moving average of $61.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market cap of $17.62 billion, a PE ratio of 21.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.34. CMS Energy has a 52-week low of $52.41 and a 52-week high of $73.76.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.05 billion. CMS Energy had a net margin of 9.74% and a return on equity of 11.57%. CMS Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.47 EPS.

CMS Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 13th were paid a $0.4875 dividend. This is an increase from CMS Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $1.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 10th. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.42%.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Shaun M. Johnson sold 814 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.74, for a total value of $50,256.36. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 57,304 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,537,948.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, SVP Shaun M. Johnson sold 814 shares of CMS Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.74, for a total transaction of $50,256.36. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 57,304 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,537,948.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Brian F. Rich sold 4,000 shares of CMS Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.72, for a total transaction of $246,880.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 91,927 shares in the company, valued at $5,673,734.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 7,314 shares of company stock worth $447,136. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CMS Energy

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in CMS Energy by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,060,269 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,158,389,000 after buying an additional 412,183 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of CMS Energy by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,198,488 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,584,040,000 after purchasing an additional 524,947 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of CMS Energy by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,885,448 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,196,015,000 after purchasing an additional 922,417 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of CMS Energy by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,855,679 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $981,675,000 after purchasing an additional 82,250 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of CMS Energy by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,161,072 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $389,506,000 after purchasing an additional 101,278 shares during the period. 92.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CMS Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CMS Energy Corp. engages in the provision of electric and natural gas activities. It operates through the following business segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, and NorthStar Clean Energy. The Electric Utility segment focuses on generation, purchase, distribution, and sale of electricity. The Gas Utility segment includes purchase, transmission, storage, distribution, and sale of natural gas.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CMS Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CMS Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.