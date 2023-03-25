Q1 2023 Earnings Forecast for Terran Orbital Co. Issued By B. Riley (NYSE:LLAP)

Terran Orbital Co. (NYSE:LLAP – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley lowered their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Terran Orbital in a report issued on Wednesday, March 22nd. B. Riley analyst M. Crawford now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.24) for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.16). The consensus estimate for Terran Orbital’s current full-year earnings is ($0.60) per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Terran Orbital’s Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.23) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.17) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.75) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.16) EPS.

Separately, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Terran Orbital in a research report on Wednesday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Terran Orbital currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.14.

Terran Orbital Stock Performance

Insider Buying and Selling

NYSE:LLAP opened at $1.59 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $226.38 million, a P/E ratio of -1.06 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.22. Terran Orbital has a fifty-two week low of $1.29 and a fifty-two week high of $12.69.

In other news, major shareholder Beach Point Capital Management sold 67,708 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.53, for a total value of $103,593.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 963,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,473,685.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,297,927 shares of company stock valued at $3,760,160. Insiders own 30.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Terran Orbital

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of LLAP. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Terran Orbital in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Terran Orbital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Meteora Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Terran Orbital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $569,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Terran Orbital by 188.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 96,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 63,260 shares during the period. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Terran Orbital by 63.1% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 68,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 26,576 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.83% of the company’s stock.

About Terran Orbital

Terran Orbital Corporation manufactures, owns, and operates satellites and related space-based solutions that provide earth observation, data and analytics to defense, intelligence, civil, and commercial end users in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Satellite Solutions and Earth Observation Solutions.

Further Reading

