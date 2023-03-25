Q1 2023 Earnings Forecast for X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Issued By HC Wainwright (NASDAQ:XFOR)

X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:XFOR – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at HC Wainwright upped their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 22nd. HC Wainwright analyst S. Ramakanth now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.21) per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.23). HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $3.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for X4 Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($0.79) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for X4 Pharmaceuticals’ Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.21) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.21) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.20) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.83) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.56) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.15) EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.10 EPS.

Get X4 Pharmaceuticals alerts:

XFOR has been the topic of several other reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $3.00 target price on shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Sunday, December 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $3.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.71.

X4 Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On X4 Pharmaceuticals

X4 Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $0.84 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.27. The company has a market cap of $58.15 million, a P/E ratio of -0.45 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.99 and a quick ratio of 2.99. X4 Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $0.65 and a fifty-two week high of $2.41.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. NEA Management Company LLC grew its holdings in shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals by 79.9% in the 4th quarter. NEA Management Company LLC now owns 11,736,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,655,000 after purchasing an additional 5,213,636 shares during the last quarter. Bain Capital Life Sciences Investors LLC raised its position in shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals by 111.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bain Capital Life Sciences Investors LLC now owns 6,389,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,926,000 after acquiring an additional 3,369,896 shares during the period. AXA S.A. raised its position in shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals by 258.7% in the 3rd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 4,126,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,056,000 after acquiring an additional 2,975,993 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in X4 Pharmaceuticals by 348.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,208,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,486,000 after buying an additional 2,492,928 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in X4 Pharmaceuticals by 55.9% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,546,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,354,000 after buying an additional 913,242 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.46% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Adam S. Mostafa sold 27,721 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.93, for a total value of $25,780.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 146,196 shares in the company, valued at approximately $135,962.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 54,692 shares of company stock worth $50,864. 95.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

X4 Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biotechnology company, which engages in developing human antibodies for treating infectious diseases. The company focuses on restoring healthy immune system function by developing novel therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. Its products in pipeline include X4P-001, X4P-002, and X4P-003.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for X4 Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for X4 Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.