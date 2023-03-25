Q1 2023 EPS Estimates for Delta Air Lines, Inc. Increased by Zacks Research (NYSE:DAL)

Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research upped their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Delta Air Lines in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, March 21st. Zacks Research analyst M. Basu now anticipates that the transportation company will earn $0.28 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.17. The consensus estimate for Delta Air Lines’ current full-year earnings is $5.16 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Delta Air Lines’ Q3 2023 earnings at $2.16 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.71 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $5.27 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $2.21 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.52 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $2.10 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $7.31 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $6.51 EPS.

DAL has been the subject of several other reports. Argus raised shares of Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Redburn Partners upgraded shares of Delta Air Lines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $44.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Delta Air Lines from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $40.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Delta Air Lines has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.47.

NYSE DAL opened at $31.59 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.14. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.64. The company has a market cap of $20.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.26. Delta Air Lines has a 1 year low of $27.20 and a 1 year high of $46.27.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 13th. The transportation company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $13.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.03 billion. Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 2.61% and a return on equity of 45.69%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in Delta Air Lines during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 153.8% during the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,028 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares during the period. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Delta Air Lines during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC grew its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 900 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, First PREMIER Bank grew its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 151.7% during the third quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 1,095 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.47% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP William C. Carroll sold 15,529 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.20, for a total transaction of $593,207.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 16,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $640,996. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, SVP William C. Carroll sold 5,481 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.01, for a total transaction of $219,294.81. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,720 shares in the company, valued at approximately $348,887.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP William C. Carroll sold 15,529 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.20, for a total transaction of $593,207.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 16,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $640,996. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 43,980 shares of company stock worth $1,696,902 in the last quarter. 0.84% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Delta Air Lines, Inc engages in the provision of scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the Airline and Refinery segments. The Airline segment provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. The Refinery segment provides jet fuel to the airline segment.

