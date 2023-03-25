Q1 2023 EPS Estimates for HighPeak Energy, Inc. Decreased by Seaport Res Ptn (NASDAQ:HPK)

HighPeak Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:HPK – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn decreased their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for shares of HighPeak Energy in a research note issued on Wednesday, March 22nd. Seaport Res Ptn analyst N. Pope now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.68 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.84. The consensus estimate for HighPeak Energy’s current full-year earnings is $4.39 per share.

NASDAQ:HPK opened at $21.24 on Friday. HighPeak Energy has a 12 month low of $18.94 and a 12 month high of $38.21. The stock has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.48 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $26.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

HighPeak Energy ( NASDAQ:HPK Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 7th. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.30). HighPeak Energy had a return on equity of 30.92% and a net margin of 31.34%. The company had revenue of $257.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $253.49 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.38 earnings per share.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 1st were paid a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 31st. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.47%. HighPeak Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.41%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in HighPeak Energy by 81.3% during the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in HighPeak Energy by 116.6% during the 4th quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 1,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 690 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in HighPeak Energy by 555.9% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,590 shares in the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new position in HighPeak Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in HighPeak Energy by 165.3% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,565 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.60% of the company’s stock.

About HighPeak Energy

Pure Acquisition Corp. engages in the provision of merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization or other similar business combination. It focuses on energy industry with an emphasis on opportunities in the upstream oil and gas industry in North America. The company was founded on November 13, 2017 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, TX.

