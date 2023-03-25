Q1 2023 EPS Estimates for Morgan Stanley Reduced by Oppenheimer (NYSE:MS)

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer cut their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for Morgan Stanley in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, March 23rd. Oppenheimer analyst C. Kotowski now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $1.63 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.83. Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Morgan Stanley’s current full-year earnings is $7.19 per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Morgan Stanley’s Q2 2023 earnings at $1.67 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.81 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.70 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $6.80 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $7.87 EPS.

Get Morgan Stanley alerts:

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.06. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 16.73% and a return on equity of 12.06%. The business had revenue of $12.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.16 billion.

Morgan Stanley Trading Down 2.2 %

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on MS. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $92.00 to $84.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Morgan Stanley from $83.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Morgan Stanley presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $95.99.

MS opened at $83.95 on Friday. Morgan Stanley has a twelve month low of $72.05 and a twelve month high of $100.99. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $95.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $88.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $141.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.37.

Morgan Stanley Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 31st were issued a dividend of $0.775 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 30th. This represents a $3.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.69%. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.49%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Morgan Stanley news, Director Alistair Darling sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.70, for a total value of $189,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 34,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,263,835.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Daniel A. Simkowitz sold 44,910 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.05, for a total transaction of $4,358,515.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 348,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,824,933.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Alistair Darling sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.70, for a total value of $189,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,263,835.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 341,699 shares of company stock worth $33,143,046. 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Morgan Stanley

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Morgan Stanley in the 4th quarter worth approximately $956,566,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 125,756.8% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,641,190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $904,714,000 after buying an additional 10,632,735 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 68.9% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 18,416,436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,455,083,000 after buying an additional 7,514,505 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $451,711,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 123.3% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,183,121 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $251,546,000 after purchasing an additional 1,757,682 shares during the period. 83.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Morgan Stanley Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Stanley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Stanley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.