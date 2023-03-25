Q1 2023 EPS Estimates for Ovintiv Inc. Decreased by Analyst (TSE:OVV)

Ovintiv Inc. (TSE:OVV – Get Rating) – Analysts at Zacks Research cut their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Ovintiv in a research report issued on Wednesday, March 22nd. Zacks Research analyst N. Choudhury now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $2.69 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $2.93. The consensus estimate for Ovintiv’s current full-year earnings is $16.97 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Ovintiv’s Q2 2023 earnings at $2.98 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $3.17 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $3.46 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $12.30 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $3.47 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $3.16 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $12.52 EPS.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Ovintiv from C$58.00 to C$57.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st.

Ovintiv Trading Down 0.3 %

Ovintiv Cuts Dividend

TSE OVV opened at C$46.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.43, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.61. The company has a market capitalization of C$11.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.05 and a beta of 3.57. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$59.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$65.91. Ovintiv has a one year low of C$44.45 and a one year high of C$79.28.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a $0.333 dividend. This represents a $1.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. Ovintiv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.96%.

About Ovintiv

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

