Q2 2023 Earnings Forecast for Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. Issued By Zacks Research (NASDAQ:EXPD)

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research reduced their Q2 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Expeditors International of Washington in a report released on Wednesday, March 22nd. Zacks Research analyst M. Basu now expects that the transportation company will post earnings per share of $1.32 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.33. The consensus estimate for Expeditors International of Washington’s current full-year earnings is $5.36 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Expeditors International of Washington’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.83 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $1.28 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $5.12 EPS.

Get Expeditors International of Washington alerts:

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Cowen reduced their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $122.00 to $108.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Expeditors International of Washington in a report on Thursday, December 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $107.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Expeditors International of Washington in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $90.00 to $87.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $100.50.

Expeditors International of Washington Trading Down 0.1 %

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Expeditors International of Washington

Expeditors International of Washington stock opened at $104.49 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $16.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.66 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $109.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $104.37. Expeditors International of Washington has a 12 month low of $86.08 and a 12 month high of $119.90.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Expeditors International of Washington during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. New Hampshire Trust purchased a new position in Expeditors International of Washington during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 252 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Expeditors International of Washington during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 138.3% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 336 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. 93.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Expeditors International of Washington

In other news, CEO Jeffrey S. Musser sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.76, for a total value of $1,097,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 137,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,071,035.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

About Expeditors International of Washington

(Get Rating)

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc engages in the provision of global logistics services. The firm offers air freight, ocean freight and ocean and customs brokerage and other services. It also provides customer solutions such as order management, time-definite transportation, warehousing and distribution, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance and customized logistics solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Expeditors International of Washington Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expeditors International of Washington and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.