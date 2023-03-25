Q2 2023 Earnings Forecast for FirstEnergy Corp. Issued By KeyCorp (NYSE:FE)

FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q2 2023 EPS estimates for FirstEnergy in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, March 23rd. KeyCorp analyst S. Karp forecasts that the utilities provider will post earnings of $0.54 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for FirstEnergy’s current full-year earnings is $2.53 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for FirstEnergy’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.52 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $2.52 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $2.83 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $3.23 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on FE. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of FirstEnergy to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Guggenheim raised FirstEnergy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $34.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on FirstEnergy from $43.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Mizuho dropped their price target on FirstEnergy from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on FirstEnergy in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, FirstEnergy has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.56.

FirstEnergy Trading Up 3.8 %

Shares of FirstEnergy stock opened at $39.17 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $40.19 and a 200-day moving average of $39.88. The stock has a market cap of $22.41 billion, a PE ratio of 55.17, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.43. FirstEnergy has a 52-week low of $35.32 and a 52-week high of $48.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.61.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The utilities provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.45 billion. FirstEnergy had a net margin of 3.26% and a return on equity of 13.16%. The company’s revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS.

FirstEnergy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 4th. FirstEnergy’s payout ratio is 219.72%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in FirstEnergy by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,167 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $343,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy by 25.7% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,304 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,511 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy by 26.5% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 1,279 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy by 4.5% during the third quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc now owns 6,577 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.80% of the company’s stock.

FirstEnergy Company Profile

FirstEnergy Corp. engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity as well as energy management and other energy-related services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Distribution, Regulated Transmission, and Corporate or Other.

