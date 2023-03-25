Q2 2023 EPS Estimates for Lennar Co. Increased by Seaport Res Ptn (NYSE:LEN)

Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Seaport Res Ptn lifted their Q2 2023 EPS estimates for Lennar in a research report issued on Wednesday, March 22nd. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Weintraub now forecasts that the construction company will post earnings of $2.40 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.90. The consensus estimate for Lennar’s current full-year earnings is $9.26 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Lennar’s FY2023 earnings at $10.05 EPS.

Get Lennar alerts:

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays raised shares of Lennar from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. UBS Group increased their price target on Lennar from $117.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Lennar in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. KeyCorp increased their price target on Lennar from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 16th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Lennar from $113.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $104.60.

Lennar Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:LEN opened at $103.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 7.82. Lennar has a one year low of $62.54 and a one year high of $109.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.43, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $100.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $89.27.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 15th. The construction company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.56. Lennar had a net margin of 13.86% and a return on equity of 21.18%. The business had revenue of $6.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.70 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Lennar Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 27th were issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 26th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.30%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lennar

In related news, CFO Diane J. Bessette sold 9,289 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.16, for a total transaction of $958,253.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 9.53% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lennar

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. ETF Managers Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lennar during the 4th quarter worth about $1,417,000. Lakewood Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lennar during the 4th quarter worth about $820,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its position in shares of Lennar by 972.1% during the 4th quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 263,628 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $23,859,000 after purchasing an additional 239,039 shares during the last quarter. American Trust acquired a new position in shares of Lennar during the 4th quarter worth about $236,000. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Lennar by 18.3% during the 4th quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 3,845 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $403,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.68% of the company’s stock.

About Lennar

(Get Rating)

Lennar Corp. engages in the provision of real estate related financial and investment management services. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding East, Central, Texas, and West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other. The Homebuilding East, Central, Texas, and West segment constructs and sells homes primarily for first-time, move-up, and active adult homebuyers primarily under the Lennar brand name.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Lennar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lennar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.